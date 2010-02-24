Abbey Road Studios (merch) definitely for sale!

Since last week’s rumoured sale of Abbey Road Studios, Andrew Lloyd Webber has considered making an offer, owners EMI called the reports unfounded and now the legendary recording facility has been given listed building status on the advice of English Heritage.

Quite a week. The launch of an official line of Abbey Road Studios merchandise couldn't be better timed.

The new range of laptop cases, notebooks and T-shirt designs were inspired by the iconic building’s rich history of recording residents and engineers, and the one-time cutting-edge, now iconic audio equipment used inside - including the TG12345 MK II desk.

