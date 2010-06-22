2000trees Festival full lineup announced

PRESS RELEASE: An award-winning weekend of live music and camping on 16-17 July 2010 in the picturesque Cotswolds, with more than 60 acts on three stages, plus comedy, DJs, headphone disco, trader village, great food and drink, and campfire sing-alongs to keep the party spirit going till dawn.

In its short history 2000trees has established itself as one of the leading small festivals in the British summer calendar. Created by a group of friends in 2007, the festival was born out of frustration with the ever increasing corporate sponsorship and mass advertising nature of the larger traditional British festivals.

With up to 4000 music fans expected, 2000trees is promoting the finest homegrown talent emerging from the vibrant British music scene. It's the perfect place to unearth tomorrow's stars today. With an eclectic line-up spanning many musical genres, this intimate and friendly festival has become a haven for music fans - many of whom discover their new favourite bands at the event.

2000trees is also 'A Greener Festival Award' winner for it dedication to being one of the UK's greenest festivals. And it offers great value for money, with tickets just £50 for a full weekend camping pass. Children under 10 go free but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

More information is available from www.twothousandtreesfestival.co.uk

The full line-up so far:

TREE HOUSE (main stage):

Headline acts: Frank Turner, The Subways

Bombay Bicycle Club, Metronomy, 65daysofstatic, And So I Watch You From Afar, The Xcerts, Crazy Arm, Maybeshewill, Three Trapped Tigers, Flashguns, Skeletons and the Empty Pockets, Johnny Flynn & the Sussex Wit, Errors, Twin Atlantic, Sonic Boom Six and Left Side Brain.

LEAF LOUNGE (second stage):

Headline acts: Kill It Kid, Your Twenties

Little Fish, Orphans & Vandals, Jim Lockey & The Solemn Sun, The Dawn Chorus, Chris T-T, David Goo Band, The Tailors, Roundstone, OST, Vessels, Midnight Mile, A Genuine Freakshow, Lo-fi Culture Scene, Cats and Cats and Cats, Goldheart Assembly, Sparrow & the Workshop, Emily Breeze and Urusen

GREENHOUSE (third stage):

Dan Heaver, Ben Marwood, Jake Morley, Shoes and Socks Off, Men Diamler, Daniel Conti, Side-step DJ's, Aspen Sails, Oxygen Thief, Mayflys, Joe Summers, Ruth Bewsey, Carlos and the Jackal, Every Other Ones

EARLY ENTRY EVENING (July 15):

Headline act: The Brute Chorus

Six Nation State, Lets Tea Party, Wojtek Godzisz (formerly songwriter of Symposium), Che, John Crampton and Howard James Kenny.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit www.twothousandtreesfestival.co.uk

