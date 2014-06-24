ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: In the second of our video lessons on essential picking techniques we're looking at Carter picking, percussive string slaps, clawhammer style, Latin rhythms and classical style tremolo picking.

This latter technique foxes many players; needless to say, if you are practising tremolo picking, starting slowly is vital! Perhaps most important is pick hand position. Your fingers should all approach the string at the same angle. If a finger has to travel more distance than your other digits it becomes near impossible to control your timing. Your thumb should be positioned to the side of your picking fingers so they don't collide. Your hand position is often determined by your posture. Watch the video to see how our tutor sits.

Download the tab/notation for this 10 fundamental fingerstyle patterns: part 2 video lesson here

Will McNicol, your tutor for this lesson, has gained Associate and Licentiate performance diplomas from Trinity College London, and in 2011 was awarded a Fellowship diploma from the College. Composing is a big part of Will's musical life and he has released four albums of original material. Will's playing has won him numerous awards, most notably being Guitarist Magazine's coveted UK Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year 2011.