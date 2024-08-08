“Easily set up your gear’s key info… keep track of your string tuning, string brand and gauge for each guitar”: MusicNomad launches free app for gear nerds to help stay on top of their maintenance regimen and showcase collections online

It happens to the best of us. We wake up one day and suddenly realise that we have more guitars than we know what to do with, or at least it seems that way. For years, MusicNomad’s GuitarTracker website has been the solution – a place for players to catalogue all the information pertaining to their gear – and now it is available as a free app.

The GuitarTracker app is for the serious collectors or the hyper-organised or both. It is definitely of use to the pros, whether they are the artist or the artist’s tech, and helps people keep tabs on all the guitars in a collection, a place where you can document each electric guitar's history – its serial number, specs, and other crucial meta data – but also its service history, i.e. when it is due a new set of electric guitar strings, and what gauge said strings should be.

You can log all this data and keep track of it on the GuitarTracker and the app will alert you when, say, it’s time to tweek the setup, refresh the strings, or in the case of the vintage acoustic guitar you mortgaged the house for, what temperature and humidity level you are keeping it stored in so that it ages gracefully and shows an appreciation on your investment.

The Collection: Slash - YouTube Watch On

“Whether you want to keep records for insurance or just love staying organiSed around the gear you own and its maintenance, we wanted to give a free, useful tool to the MusicNomad community,” says Rand Rognlien, CEO, MusicNomad. “The website has been a big hit for years, but now with the App, it is quicker and more efficient.”

Since its launch in 2014, the website has been used by thousands of players. The app builds upon that functionality. And because Rognlien and the team recognise obsessives when they see them – and how organisational attention-to-detail is next to godliness in those circles – you can even export all this data to an Excel spreadsheet.

Welcome To Nerdville: Inside Joe Bonamassa's Museum and Vintage Guitar Collection | Reverb.com - YouTube Watch On

That, folks, might well be the sign that you officially own too many guitars. But we’re not here to judge, just to pass the news on. And probably the coolest feature, especially seeing as we are particularly nosey when it comes to people’s gear collections, there is a Showcase feature on the app that allows players to share their collections with others.

So once you’ve catalogued your make, model, string gauge and brand, serial numbers, preferred tunings and insurance details, etc, and then automated your reminders to help you stay on top of the maintenance, you can get some inspiration about adding to your collection, because, you can have too many guitars but you can never have enough.

You can find the GuitarTracker app at the Apple Store and on Google Play. It is available in 25 countries.