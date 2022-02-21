Guitar Center slashes $430 off the price of the Roland RP502R digital piano in their impressive President's Day sale

Well, it's fair to say the President's Day sales are in full swing, with discounts on everything you need to make music. Of course, we've seen healthy deals on quality electric guitars, electronic drum kits and PA speakers, but the deals on digital pianos have got us very excited, indeed. Specifically, the whopping $430 off the Roland RP501R at Guitar Center

The Roland RP501R is featured in our guide to the best pianos available today. We are massive fans of its small stature and elegant look, couple that with its outstanding sound, and you have one of the best digital pianos for beginners and professionals alike. 

As you'd expect, this digital piano has fully weighted keys and delivers an incredibly authentic feel, it's also loaded with a number of quality voices - 305 to be specific - so you'll never run out of sounds to be inspired by. In addition, Roland's onboard rhythm feature allows you to play along with your choice of 72 backing tracks in various styles from pop to jazz, Latin to rock, and the virtual band will even follow your chord changes!

So if you are looking to kick off your piano journey or you're a professional player in need of a smaller piano that won't take up too much space, then the Roland RP501R is most definitely the instrument for you - and at this price, you really can't go wrong. 

Roland RP501R: Was $1,629.99, now $1,199.99

This piano offers all the features you've come to expect from a digital piano, with 88 fully weighted keys, three pedals, a number of quality voices and Bluetooth MIDI. Its small size allows it to fit in most rooms, and the handy headphone out means you can practice in silence. At only $1,199.99, you can save a massive $430 off at Guitar Center this President's Day. 

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. Before writing about music gear for a living as a Junior Deals Writer on MusicRadar, I worked in music retail for 7 years, giving advice on guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems. I also have a love for recording and live audio production; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live. 