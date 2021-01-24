Groovetech releases DK Multi drum multi-tool

Gear 2021: Drummers: do you know where your drum key is? Going by the growing trend for high-end drum keys, we’d say that you probably do. If, like ours, your key disappears with your guitarist’s plectrums the moment you turn your back, Groovetech’s new DK Multi might be a good solution. It’s a multi-tool aimed at making sure you’re never without the most common tools you need to tweak your drums and hardware on-the-fly.

Incorporating a drum key and three common-sized hex wrenches (2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm), the drum key part of the DK Multi is forged rather than cast, while the rest of the ‘skeleton’ is made from chromed vanadium steel, covered in a polypropylene jacket to enhance grip comfort.

What’s more, Groovetech has managed to fit this into a footprint “about the same” as a normal drum key: a move that it reckons will make this. “your new favourite key”.

The Groovetech DK Multi is available now, with a suggested retail price of $12.95 (around £10).