Groove Synthesis’ 3rd Wave synth module does away with the keyboard and is ready for your desktop

Drawing on the heritage of the classic PPG range, the 3rd Wave synth has something for nostalgia fans and more forward-thinking producers alike. And following the launch of the keyboard version, manufacturer Groove Synthesis has now taken the obvious next step and released a desktop model.

You probably know what’s coming next: 3rd Wave desktop offers all the power of the fully-fledged model, but in a smaller form factor and at a lower price. So, you’re getting a 3-oscillator, 24-voice, 4-part multitimbral wavetable synth that sits on your desk rather than your keyboard stand.

Each oscillator can host a PPG-era wavetable, a high-res “complex” wavetable or an analogue-modelled waveform. You can also create up to 64 of your own wavetables in the Wavemaker, sampling live into the keyboard if you wish.

Sound-shaping options include two analogue filters and a modulation matrix, and onboard composing can be done using the built-in pattern sequencer. You can use up to two effects per part, and there are four LFOs and six envelopes.