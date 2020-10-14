Grab this Yamaha Dreadnought for under $200

It's a fair bet that many of you have been scouring the Prime Day music sales for entry-level gear, and the acoustic-electric guitar market is particularly competitive at the mid- to low-end.

Yamaha's FX335C is a dreadnought-style acoustic-electric that more than holds its own in this field, even before you consider the fact that Guitar Center has just chopped $50 off its price, bringing it down from $249.99 to the (just) sub-$200 bracket.

• The 8 best acoustic guitars for beginners 2020: top beginner acoustic guitars

The guitar's highly respectable spec kicks off with a spruce top/nato back and sides construction, offering handsomely rich tones. There's a nato neck and 21-fret rosewood fingerboard and the FX335C also hosts a single 1-way piezo pickup and preamp.

Check out the deal below, and stay locked on to our Prime Day music deals hub for all the rest of the best bargains.

Yamaha's FX335C Dreadnought acoustic-electric - save $50

Featuring a spruce top, nato back and sides, a single cutaway for upper-fret access, that rosewood fingerboard and piezo pickup system, this is one of the very best acoustic-electrics you can grab at this price.View Deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...