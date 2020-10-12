Grab a Boss ME-80 multi-effects pedal for just $249

It may not be Prime day quite yet, but the deals are flying thick and fast already. Guitar Center are, as ever, one of the big discount players, hosting a huge Guitar-A-Thon sale, including plenty of deals like this tempting offer on Boss’s ME-80 multi-effects pedal.

Reduced from the normal street price of $299 to $249 for a limited time, the ME-80 may not be at the cutting edge of multi-fx anymore, but its intuitive knob-based controls are easy to get to grips with and its packed it's packed with excellent sounds for you to deploy and tweak.

However, if you prefer, you can connect it to a computer to access the Boss Tone Studio application, which provides a graphical interface for tweaking and archiving the ME-80's effects.

There's also complete flexibility in how you use the ME-80 onstage. In manual mode, you have footswitches to access individual effects, but you can switch between that and memory mode with the eighth footswitch.

Versatile and extremely practical, the ME-80 may be just the thing for anyone who wants to put together a whole effects solution in one go, so if that's you, we think that at $249 you could do worse than head to Guitar Center right now.

