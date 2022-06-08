NAMM 2022: GPU Audio promises to harness the power of your graphics card to run VST plugins

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

NAMM 2022: You might think that the graphics power sitting inside your computer isn’t a great deal of use when it comes to music-making, but the team behind GPU Audio is having none of it.

It’s currently developing a platform that will enable you to harness this power in your DAW; in fact, it’s just released an early-access plugin that demonstrates how this technology can work.

GPU Audio promises to “dramatically enhance performance by offloading processing from a computer's CPU to its GPU”. It’s VST3-compatible and is said to work at extremely low latencies.

The platform is also upgradeable and scalable, with support for multiple GPUs. The theory is that, by harnessing the power that you already have, there’ll be no need to invest in any kind of ‘walled-garden’ DSP hardware.

The early-access plugin is a convolution reverb and works on PCs with NVIDIA GPUs. AMD GPU support is on the way, though, as is a full beta suite of plugins, Mac OS support and even a new DAW.