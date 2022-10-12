GPU’s Audio’s free Modulation plugin bundle is powered by your computer’s graphics card

The launch of a new collection of chorus, flanger and phaser plugins might not sound like too much to get excited about, but GPU Audio’s Modulation Bundle is a little different in that all the effects are powered by your computer’s graphics card.

The company’s GPU-powered platform was launched at this year’s NAMM Show, with the first evidence of its capabilities being an early-access convolution reverb. The Modulation Bundle is the next step; the first in a new ‘beta-suite’ of plugins, it uses GPU Audio’s patented technology to harness the parallel processing power of your computer’s graphics system, taking the pressure and workloads off your CPU.

The Modulation Bundle is available initially for Windows machines with NVIDIA GPUs only, but AMD support is coming soon. GPU Audio says that it’s working closely with Apple and that it hopes to roll out macOS support in November.

Looking ahead, the plan is to incrementally update the Modulation Bundle with new features, and spatial, frequency correction, distortion and dynamics plugins are on the way. GPU Audio will also be releasing an SDK for third-party developers, and claims to have “multiple contracts” signed. The first third-party plugin is expected to be released in conjunction with spatial audio specialist Mach1.