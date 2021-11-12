Go mobile with the new issue of Computer Music!

In the latest Computer Music (December 2021), we have a special look at Apple’s latest iPads with full buying advice, all the info you need to set up an iPad studio plus the top apps all revealed for music making.

\Apple’s newest iPad Pro features the company’s new M1 chips to give you all the power of a desktop computer in a sleek, mobile music production device. You can also add music peripherals via USB and Thunderbolt interfaces so it’s the ideal time to check out the entire range and examine which is best for your mobile needs. We discuss power requirements, interfacing, MIDI controllers and microphones and also reveal the best 18 apps which cover synths, effects, complete DAWs and a lot more!

FREE STUFF!

This month’s amazing FREE PLUGIN GIVEAWAY is version 2 of a CM synth classic! Seaweed Audio have updated Fathom CM, probably the most flexible synth we have ever given away. On top of some great new features they are also giving every reader over $60 of sounds to show what an incredibly diverse synth it is. We give you a complete hands-on guide on how to use this incredible synth and sounds. And talking of sounds, we have an incredible collection of nearly 1500 guitar samples including two new electric and acoustic packs and a couple of all-time classics!

Make (guitar) music now!

We’re kicking off a major new series in this issue too, covering everything you need to know about using a guitar with your computer music setup, or creating great guitar tones without using a guitar! There’s no doubt that the computer has revolutionised every aspect of playing and recording the guitar and made it possible for non players to sound like experts. We reveal all in part 1, this issue!

Other issue highlights!

We continue our expert guides into all aspects of music production, specifically this month on vocals and synths, including Dave Gale’s guide to creating a synth riser and Ashley Thorpe’s advice on how to mix stem vocals.

All the latest gear!

Finally, we have all the latest new releases on the test bench including Reason 12, Steinberg Absolute 5, Zero-G Impromptu Guitars, and UVI’s classic sampling emulation package Emulation II+.!

The December 2021 issue of Computer Music is not to be missed!

