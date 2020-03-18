Glastonbury Festival postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus

The Eavis family, organisers of Glastonbury Festival have announced this year's show will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The music event, based on Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset was due to take place 24-28 June 2020 and this year's lineup would've featured headliners: Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross.

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoBMarch 18, 2020

In a statement on Twitter and the event's homepage, the difficult decision has been made to postpone the festival for 12-months.

For the 135,000 people who have already paid a £50 deposit, the organisers will be offering to roll them over to next year.

However, those who wish to have a refund instead will be able to do so with See Tickets over the coming days.

For more details on ticket information head over to the Glastonbury Festival homepage.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Ian Tyas / Stringer)

The 2020 event was due to be the 50th anniversary of the legendary music festival (originally the Pilton Pop, Blues & Folk Festival), which first opened its gates to festival-goers back in 1970, who paid £1 each to see Mark Bolan perform.

The Pyramid stage first made an appearance in 1971 and returned as a permanent fixture on the Somerset hills in 2000.

Unfortunately, this is not the first big musical event to be called off in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak with Coachella, SXSW, Musikmesse and Superbooth also cancelled.

During these uncertain times it's hard to overstate the devastating effect it could have on the music industry, and in particular the artists we need for it to thrive. But you can help with this easy guide on how you can help support musicians in the wake of Coronavirus.