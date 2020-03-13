Coronavirus: which music-making events are affected?

It’s becoming clear that the Covid-19 coronavirus is going to have a significant impact on all of our lives for the foreseeable future and, sadly, it’s likely that the music-making industry is going to suffer.

Of course, there are still plenty of ways that you can indulge your passion - a period of self-isolation might actually help you to finish that album you’re been working on or even master a new instrument - but in the world of live events, the picture looks less rosy.

Around the world we’re seeing that gigs, trade shows and other music-focused gatherings are being cancelled on a daily basis and, unfortunately, this is a trend that’s set to continue.

To help you keep abreast of developments, and to make you aware if you need to change your plans in any way, we’ve put together this guide to the current impact that the coronavirus is having. We’ll keep it updated as news comes in.

Music-making events and trade shows

Frankfurt Musikmesse : The largest annual music instrument trade show in Europe, Messe was due to take place on 1-4 April but has now been postponed following consultations with local health authorities. An alternative date hasn’t been set.

Ableton Loop : Ableton’s Loop summit, a creative gathering for music makers that was set to take place in Berlin on April 24 to 26, has been postponed until 2021, it’s been confirmed. Ticket holders will be contacted and have a choice between a full refund (minus Eventbrite’s booking fee) or tickets for the 2021 event.

Superbooth 2020 : The organisers of Superbooth 2020 have bowed to the inevitable and announced that the electronic music event, which was due to take place on 23 to 25 April, has been cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

(Image credit: Future)

Avid Connect : Pro Tools developer Avid has cancelled its annual Connect conference and said that it won’t be participating in any trade conferences or other large face-to-face events for at least the next 60 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SXSW : Organisers of the annual creative conference, which was set to take place in Austin, Texas on 13 to 22 March, said that they were “devastated” to have to cancel the event for the first time in its 34-year history.

Machina Bristronica: The synth-focused event, which was due to take place in Bristol, has been postponed. "It’s with heavy heads and hearts that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation around the globe Machina Bristronica 2020 at Motion Bristol can no longer take place on March 21st this year," say the organisers. Purchased tickets will be valid on the new rescheduled date or full refunds are available at your ticket seller outlet.

Festivals

Glastonbury : The world's most famous music festival is now officially off. "We're so sorry that this decision has been made," a statement said. "It was not through choice."

Coachella: The California festival has been forced to shift from April to October because of coronavirus. Tickets will still be valid for the new dates - 9, 10 and 11 October and 16,17,18 October - though you can get a refund if you're unable to attend.

Tours

The Who: The rock veterans have postponed their UK and Ireland tour, which was due to kick off on 16 March in Manchester. Pete Townshend said the band, ”haven’t reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead. If one fan caught Coronavirus at a WHO concert it would be one too many.”

The dates will be rescheduled and all purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates.

Pearl Jam: 17 Pearl Jam shows that were due to take place in North America in March and April have been postponed and will be rescheduled. "We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level," said the band in a statement.

Ticket holders will be contacted - their tickets will be valid for the new dates.

Slipknot: The band's Asian tour - including Knotfest Japan - will now not go ahead. The news was confirmed on Twitter.

Green Day: "We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus," say Green Day. "We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon."