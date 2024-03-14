The Glastonbury Festival has confirmed its 2024 headliners: Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and - in the prized ‘legends’ slot - Shania Twain.

Lipa and Glastonbury veterans Coldplay had been heavily rumoured to be playing on the Friday and Saturday nights respectively, but the announcement of SZA - which comes after speculation that Madonna and then Stevie Wonder had been in talks to headline on the Sunday - is more of a surprise.

2024 marks the first year that two of the three Pyramid Stage headliners are female, and is in stark contrast to the 2023 line-up of bill-toppers, which consisted entirely of white men.

Expressing her joy at getting the gig, Dua Lipa wrote on Instagram: Friday Night Pyramid Stage headline! I have dreamt of this moment all my life. Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations! I am so excited to see you all in my favourite place on earth and make it a night to remember!! Thank you Emily Eavis - Glasto 4Ever.”

The announcement coincides with the confirmation of Lipa’s new album, her third, which will be called Radical Optimism and is set for release on 3 May.

Discussing her Sunday afternoon slot booking with BBC News, Shania Twain said: "I'm doing the hits - the songs that everybody knows and the versions that everybody knows. It's just going to be a big sing-along party."

The likes of LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy and PJ Harvey are also booked for the Pyramid Stage, while Idles, Disclosure and The National will headline the Other Stage.

Other notable names appearing elsewhere at the festival include Justice, Jamie XX, James Blake, Corinne Bailey Rae and The Last Dinner Party.