Glastonbury 2021 officially cancelled

For a second year running Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," an announcement on the Worthy Farm twitter account reads.

"And that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year."

Paul McCartney had been lined up to star at last year's 50th anniversary edition of the music festival, and as recently as last month who boss Emily Eavis had been unable to confirm that the show would go on this year.

"We're doing everything we can on our end to plan and prepare," she told the BBC in December, "but I think we're still quite a long way from being able to say we're confident 2021 will go ahead."

Now, any lingering hopes that this summer could see a return to Glasto business as usual have been dashed.