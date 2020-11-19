Give the gift of peanut butter and help save UK music venues

With most UK grassroots venues unable to open during the current pandemic, charity the Music Venues Trust is looking for ways it can 'protect, secure and improve' live music. And a that's where a surprising partnership with Jackpot peanut butter comes in.

We like peanut butter so much we're already sold at the mere mention of golden nutty goodness. But we're really pleased to see Jackpot is raising money for music venues in the UK by donating £1 from every pot sold to the Music Venue Trust. What's more, as well as the standard jar of Jackpot, there's the option to get yourself or a loved one a personalised 'rude' label version.

(Image credit: Jackpot)

Give the gift of a pot with their name on and the brand's inspired slogan ‘Jackpot Motherf***ing Peanut Butter’ (it was inspired by an obscure ‘70s rock song Peener Budder Mudder Fugger by the equally obscure Detroit band Destroy All Monsters).

(Image credit: Jackpot)

A 500g pot is £5.00, but we'll be going for the personalised rude label version at £7.00.

Jackpot is vegan and gluten-free and available to order for Christmas until 21st December from jackpotpeanutbutter.com.