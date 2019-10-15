Give it a whirl: Eventide releases Rotary Mod, a Leslie speaker for iOS

Eventide is continuing its iOS effect development program with the release of Rotary Mod, an emulation of the classic Leslie speaker.

Made famous by its use in the Hammond organ, this rotating speaker can produce a vibrato-type effect that’s been heard on records by everyone from The Beatles and The Beach Boys to Cream and Pink Floyd.

Eventide’s mobile take on the Leslie enables you to change the speed of the rotary and horn independently and adjust the mix between the two. There’s also an LFO that adds frequency modulation to the rotor and horn speed, and you can adjust the cabinet size to alter the tone.

A selection of presets is included, and you can adjust any combination of parameters simultaneously using the ribbon controller.