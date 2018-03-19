More

Gibson reveals $6k Vivian Campbell Les Paul Custom guitar

Dio and Def Leppard guitarist secures a signature model

Gibson has announced the Vivian Campbell Les Paul Custom signature model for the longtime LP-playing Def Leppard and Dio guitarist.

Viv’s LP packs a “fast-playing” 1970s neck profile on a five-piece maple/walnut neck with Dunlop 6100 jumbo fretwire, while the body is lightweight solid mahogany with a two-piece figured maple top.

Pickups are pure high-output, with a DiMarzio Super 3 in the neck, and a Super Distortion in the bridge.

Elsewhere, the model packs satin chrome hardware, Les Paul Custom ‘tuxedo’ appointments and a rubbed-patina black-and-grey colour scheme inspired by the coastal rock formations of Vivian's hometown in Northern Ireland, dubbed Antrim Basalt Burst.

Vivian Campbell’s Les Paul Custom is available now for $5,999 - head over to Gibson for more info.

The guitar follows a host of other recent creations from Gibson Custom, including the Chinese New Year Les Paul, Custom Boogie Van Les Paul and Modern Flying V.

