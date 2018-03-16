The Year of the Dog: Gibson unveils $6.7k Chinese New Year Les Paul

Gibson’s had a rough time of it in recent months, with mounting debts, Custom Shop job cuts and factory sales, so it could do with a bit of good luck - will its recently unveiled Chinese New Year Les Paul bring good fortune?

Presumably designed and built before the redundancies, the Year of the Dog LP features a Crimson Red finish surrounded by Chinese symbols and artwork, plus engraved gold appointments.

Whether you think it’s a bit of a dog, or it makes you yell “woof!”, it’s certainly got the specs: the ultra-lightweight solid mahogany body is paired with a nitro-finished two-piece maple top, plus a solid mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Pickup-wise, it’s packing a pair of Custombucker Alnico III pups, while kidney Grover tuners round off the package.

Of course, there’s a price for this kind of pedigree: a whopping $6,699. We’d expect a whole lot of good fortune for that kind of figure… Head over to Gibson for more info.

For more on the Gibson story so far, take a look at our in-depth feature on the troubled guitar giant’s situation - Gibson: how did we get here?