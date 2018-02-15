Gibson Modern Flying V guitar officially announced

Gibson wasn’t at NAMM this year, but it did showcase a couple of new Custom Shop models at the Consumer Electronics Show, most notably the Modern Flying V. We got a few candid shots at the event, but now, official details on the “space-age design” have come to light.

Aside from the new body shape - which may or may not be inspired by the Star Trek Starfleet logo and Jackson’s Roswell Rhoads - the limited-edition model features a contoured maple top, Apex headstock carve and 496R (neck) and 500T (bridge) humbuckers.

Gibson will use lightweight solid woods for the build, which also includes a counter-sunk output jack and colour-matched hardware, along with custom-plated metal appointments.

In keeping with the sci-fi theme, three prism-sparkle finishes are available: Ebony Prism, Silver Prism and Gold Prism.

Naturally, being a Custom Shop model, the price of entry is steep, at $4,499 - but quite not as steep as the company’s similarly divisive Custom Boogie Van Les Paul models…

The announcement comes as reports claim Gibson is “running out of time - rapidly” to resolve debt issues.