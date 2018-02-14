Gibson revs up Custom Boogie Van Les Paul guitars

Gibson Custom has announced yet another fresh lick of paint for the venerable Les Paul in the form of the Custom Boogie LP.

Inspired by ’70s Custom Vans, the model features unique three-tone paint schemes, in five radical flavours: A Squad, Street Race, Bell Bottom, Super Hero and Stardust.

Other specs include custom chrome hardware, a 1970s-style three piece maple neck, underwound Super '74 humbuckers, and a hot-stamped truss rod cover with Boogie Van artwork.

The model also sports a solid mahogany body with two-piece maple top, while the neck is three-piece maple with a ’70s small D shape and Richlite fingerboard.

As per other Custom models, it ain’t cheap, with a $4,999 price tag - which is probably not far off the cost of buying an actual secondhand van and giving it a custom paint job, but hey ho.

For more info, head on over to Gibson.