Gibson’s radical Modern Flying V takes off at CES

We already know we won’t be seeing Gibson at NAMM this year, but our correspondent on the ground at CES has managed to obtain some first shots and details of Gibson Custom’s radical new take on a classic: the Modern Flying V.

Purporting to be a “total redesign of a Flying V model”, the Modern features a contoured top, “unique” finishes and the new Apex headstock, as seen on the company’s other CES model for this year, the Semi-Hollow Modern Double Cut.

As you can see from Gibson’s frustratingly dimly lit booth, the model comes in gold and silver, while a black model was also doing the rounds - all come with accompanying mirror pickguards.

There are no details on pickup configurations at the time of writing.

Is it just us, though, or is does the shape look an awful lot like Star Trek's classic Starfleet logo? In guitar terms, it also brings to mind Jackson’s Randy Rhoads and Roswell models.

We eagerly await official details when the Modern Flying V goes on sale for $4,499 later this year.