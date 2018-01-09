Gibson launches Semi-Hollow version of controversial Modern Double Cut guitar

As we reported last week, Gibson will not be attending NAMM this year, instead focusing on the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where it has announced the Semi-Hollow Modern Double Cut guitar.

Revealed in a Facebook post as Gibson’s first 24-fret semi-hollowbody, the new take on the hotly debated Modern Double Cut mirrors the original’s specs with an Apex headstock, swept neck heel and carved solid woods.

It carries the same price as its solidbody forebear - £3,299/$3,999 - which Gibson Custom is touting as “tremendous value”, and comes in four pearlescent finishes, which are customisable through the company’s Made 2 Measure program.

The original Modern Double Cut was first spotted at CES this time last year, was absent from Winter NAMM and finally launched in May 2017, drawing comparisons to PRS from many internet commentators.

Oh, how we’d love to get our hands on it at NAMM, but alas…