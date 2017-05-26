Gibson's Modern Double Cut finally surfaces, along with six new black-and-gold Custom guitars

It's been a long time since we heard anything about Gibson's mysterious new solidbody guitar shape - which debuted at CES yet was conspicuously absent from NAMM - but finally, it's here in the form of the Modern Double Cut, along with six new black-and-gold Custom models.

Besides the PRS-esque Double Cut, the new limited-edition offerings include a 'Painted Over' Les Paul, which is sure to divide opinion, as well as five more conventional, classy takes on the LP, SG, Explorer, Flying V and Firebird.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at the new models, and visit Gibson for more info.