Gibson's Modern Double Cut finally surfaces, along with six new black-and-gold Custom guitars
It's been a long time since we heard anything about Gibson's mysterious new solidbody guitar shape - which debuted at CES yet was conspicuously absent from NAMM - but finally, it's here in the form of the Modern Double Cut, along with six new black-and-gold Custom models.
Besides the PRS-esque Double Cut, the new limited-edition offerings include a 'Painted Over' Les Paul, which is sure to divide opinion, as well as five more conventional, classy takes on the LP, SG, Explorer, Flying V and Firebird.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at the new models, and visit Gibson for more info.
Gibson Custom Modern Double Cut Standard
PRESS RELEASE: The Modern Double Cut Standard from Gibson Custom combines new thinking and proven design in one beautifully crafted guitar.
Features include a first-of-its-kind swept neck heel that allows easy access to all 24 frets, an extra-long neck tenon to maximize sustain, a sleek new Apex headstock carve for strength and durability and a perfectly-balanced, contoured double-cutaway profile.
All of this adds up to a bold new Gibson Custom instrument destined to become a player favorite.
Specs
Body Style: Double Cut Standard
Body: Mahogany
Top: 2-piece Maple
Weight relief: None
Body Binding: Cream
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Medium C-Shape
Nut width: 1.687”
Fingerboard: Solid Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 24
Nut: Corian
Inlay: Cellulose Trapezoid
Neck Binding: Cream
Binding Style: Rolled binding over the frets
Bridge: ABR-1
Tailpiece: Stop Bar
Knobs: Black Top Hats
Tuners: Grover Kidney
Plating: Nickel
Neck pickup: 57 Classic
Bridge pickup: 57 Classic Plus
Controls:
-2 500K CTS Volume Pots
-2 500K CTS Tone Pots
-Hand-Wired Harness
-Switchcraft Toggle Switch
Case: Black Hard Shell Custom Shop
Quantity available: 150 worldwide
Gibson Custom Les Paul Standard 'Painted-Over'
PRESS RELEASE: The 2017 Les Paul Standard "Painted-Over" Series blends the minute details, iconic look, and seminal feel of Gibson's most inspiring solid body guitar with a refreshingly defiant, roughed-up and weathered aesthetic that's been hand-crafted to make each guitar its own one-of-a-kind work of art.
Specs
Body Style: Les Paul Standard
Body: Mahogany
Top: 2-piece Maple
Weight relief: None
Body Binding: Cream
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Medium Chunky, .9” depth at nut, 1.0” at 12th fret
Nut width: 1.687”
Fingerboard: Solid Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 Historic Medium-Jumbo
Nut: Nylon
Inlay: Cellulose Trapezoid
Neck Binding: Cream
Binding Style: Rolled binding over the frets
Bridge: ABR-1
Tailpiece: Lightweight Aluminum
Knobs: Replica Butyrate Gold Top Hats
Tuners: Single Band Kluson Deluxe Reissue
Plating: VOS Nickel
Neck pickup: Custom Bucker (Alnico III)
Bridge pickup: Custom Bucker (Alnico III)
Controls:
-2 500K CTS Volume Pots
-2 500K CTS Tone Pots
-Hand-Wired Harness w/Bumble Bee Capacitors
-Switchcraft Toggle Switch
Case: Brown/Pink Aged Hard Shell Custom Shop
Quantity available: 50 worldwide
Gibson Les Paul Custom
PRESS RELEASE: The 2017 Les Paul Custom effortlessly lives up to the high standards set by its 1950s archetype while evolving to a level of tone and performance more suited to today's musical demands.
Beneath the layers of its "tuxedo" appointments lies the crisp, edgy voice of a matched 490/498 humbucker set, a long neck tenon for maximum sustain and a two-piece maple top over a solid mahogany body that adds the perfect amount of bite to everything from jazz to hard rock.
Specs
Body Style: Les Paul Custom
Body: Mahogany
Top: 2-piece Maple
Weight relief: None
Body Binding: Multi-ply White and Black
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Medium C-Shape
Nut width: 1.687”
Fingerboard: Richlite
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 Medium-Jumbo
Nut: Corian
Inlay: Custom Block Pearl
Binding: White
Binding Style: Rolled binding over the frets
Bridge: Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Stop Bar
Knobs: Black Speed Knobs
Tuners: Grover Kidney
Plating: Gold Finish
Neck pickup: 490R
Bridge pickup: 498T
Controls:
-2 500K CTS Volume Pots
-2 500K CTS Tone Pots
-Hand-Wired Harness
-Switchcraft Toggle Switch
Case: Black Hard Shell Custom Shop
Quantity available: 300 worldwide
Gibson SG Custom
PRESS RELEASE: The 2017 SG Custom retains all the fast-playing, devilish charm of an SG refreshed with iconic Custom aesthetics.
Its two powerful humbuckers are a first, while its slick, ebony nitrocellulose finish and multi-ply appointments combine pure rock and roll with pure class.
Specs
Body Style: SG Custom
Body: Mahogany
Weight relief: None
Body Binding: Multi-ply White and Black
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Slim C-Shape
Nut width: 1.687”
Fingerboard: Richlite
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 Medium-Jumbo
Nut: Corian
Inlay: Custom Block Pearl
Binding: White
Binding Style: Rolled binding over the frets
Bridge: Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Stop Bar
Knobs: Black Top Hats
Tuners: Grover Kidney
Plating: Gold Finish
Neck pickup: 490R
Bridge pickup: 498T
Controls:
-2 500K CTS Volume Pots
-2 500K CTS Tone Pots
-Hand-Wired Harness
-Switchcraft Toggle Switch
Case: Black Hard Shell Custom Shop
Quantity available: 300 worldwide
Gibson Explorer Custom
PRESS RELEASE: For this very limited run, Gibson Custom takes the bold profile of the Explorer into new aesthetic and sonic territory compliments of a Custom-inspired set of appointments.
It's an upscale look on an electrifying shape which brings with it Gibson's signature playability, instantly-recognizable voice and Gibson Custom's unwavering commitment to craft.
Specs
Body Style: Explorer Custom
Body: Mahogany
Weight relief: None
Body Binding: Multi-ply White and Black
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Medium C-Shape
Nut width: 1.687”
Fingerboard: Richlite
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 Medium-Jumbo
Nut: Corian
Inlay: Custom Block Pearl
Binding: White
Binding Style: Rolled binding over the frets
Bridge: Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Stop Bar
Knobs: Black Speed Knobs
Tuners: Mini Grovers
Plating: Gold Finish
Neck pickup: 490R
Bridge pickup: 498T
Controls:
-2 500K CTS Volume Pots
-2 500K CTS Tone Pots
-Hand-Wired Harness
-Switchcraft Toggle Switch
Case: Black Hard Shell Custom Shop
Quantity available: 200 worldwide
Gibson Flying V Custom
PRESS RELEASE: The Flying V Custom adds the classic, refined and upscale Custom looks to one of Gibson's most legendary designs.
The pointed, unorthodox lines of the "V" have always been magnetizing to the more daring guitar players among us - a visual statement with uncompromised Gibson tone.
This rare edition adds a new layer of boldness to an already outspoken guitar.
Specs
Body Style: Flying V Custom
Body: Mahogany
Weight relief: None
Body Binding: Multi-ply White and Black
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Medium C-Shape
Nut width: 1.687”
Fingerboard: Richlite
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 Medium-Jumbo
Nut: Corian
Inlay: Custom Block Pearl
Binding: White
Binding Style: Rolled binding over the frets
Bridge: Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Chevron
Knobs: Black Speed Knobs
Tuners: Grover Kidney
Plating: Gold Finish
Neck pickup: 490R
Bridge pickup: 498T
Controls:
-2 500K CTS Volume Pots
-2 500K CTS Tone Pots
-Hand-Wired Harness
-Switchcraft Toggle Switch
Case: Black Hard Shell Custom Shop
Quantity available: 200 worldwide
Gibson Firebird Custom
PRESS RELEASE: The 2017 Firebird Custom retains the signature streamlined shape that makes it one of Gibson's most visually enticing guitars while adding modern features for more tonal "umph."
Its matched 490/498 pickup set and solid mahogany body deliver a punchy, clarity of voice that easily turns aggressive based on the player's level of attack. It all adds up to a very expressive guitar adorned in Gibson's elegant Custom appointments and available in limited quantity.
Specs
Body Style: Firebird Custom
Body: Mahogany
Weight relief: None
Body Binding: Multi-ply White and Black
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Medium C-Shape
Nut width: 1.687”
Fingerboard: Richlite
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 Medium-Jumbo
Nut: Corian
Inlay: Custom Block Pearl
Binding: White
Binding Style: Rolled binding over the frets
Bridge: Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Stop Bar
Knobs: Black Speed Knobs
Tuners: Mini Grovers
Plating: Gold Finish
Neck pickup: 490R
Bridge pickup: 498T
Controls:
-2 500K CTS Volume Pots
-2 500K CTS Tone Pots
-Hand-Wired Harness
-Switchcraft Toggle Switch
Case: Black Hard Shell Custom Shop
Quantity available: 200 worldwide