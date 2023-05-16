Gibson appoints Elizabeth “Beth” Heidt as chief marketing officer as the brand’s senior leadership shakeup continues

Gibson continued its executive-level leadership refresh by appointing Elizabeth “Beth” Heidt as chief marketing officer. The move comes hot on the heels of the news that JC Curleigh had stepped down as CEO, with Cesar Gueikian assuming the hot seat as the Nasvhille guitar brand’s president and interim CEO.

With seven years of service behind her, starting out in the brand’s entertainment relations department before being promoted to vice president of cultural influence in 2021, Heidt is now joins Gibson’s worldwide leadership executive team. Gueikian credits Heidt for playing an integral role in the brand’s success over the past five years.

“She has been a thought partner, leader, and a key player in shaping and implementing our global strategy,” Gueikian said. “She has led our cultural influence team of artist relations and multi-media divisions, and emerged as a critical voice in how we engage with fans around the world and deliver the Gibson experience. As the chief marketing officer, Beth will now lead all our marketing initiatives globally, including all aspects of cultural influence. We all look forward to working with Beth to continue to shape the sound of music.”

She is a leader, a role model, and personally a huge inspiration for me Jared James Nichols

Heidt has an extensive brief. Her inbox will be filled with items pertaining to leadership of Gibson brand marketing teams, public relations, managing social media partnerships and multi-media strategies, and entertainment and artist relations – the latter particularly vital in selling the brand across different generations of players.

What this means for Gibson's acoustic and electric guitars is unclear, but it would be a safe bet that it's artist collection will continue to expand, with more signature guitars waiting in the wings.

(Image credit: Gibson )

Gibson’s charitable arm, the Gibson Gives Foundation, will also come under Heidt’s purview. Celisse Henderson sits on the Advisory Council of Gibson Gives, and the musician and actor welcomed the news, describing Heidt as “the secret sauce” behind the brand’s successful artist partnerships, and as someone artists could depend on.

“I could not be more thrilled with the news of Beth Heidt stepping into the position of CMO,” she said. “I have always loved Gibson guitars and was happy to develop a relationship with the brand starting in 2019. But I quickly learned that Beth is indeed the secret sauce behind the scenes, making every artist she comes into contact with feel seen, heard, valued, and prioritised. She represents what is truly possible when power and influence is met with compassion and curiosity.”

(Image credit: Gibson)

Jared James Nichols, a Gibson brand ambassador, described Heidt as “a leader, a role model, and personally a huge inspiration”, while Alex Lifeson of Rush extended his congratulations. Lifeson will sit alongside Heidt and Celisse on the Gibson Gives Advisory Council.

“Anyone who has worked with her agrees this is the perfect gig,” Lifeson said. “In the years I’ve come to know Beth, she has been supremely helpful, professional, and down to earth. She is a caring, empathetic soul whose generosity of spirit is a highlight of her character.”

Heidt said it was a privilege to take the role. She said Gibson had the opportunity to shape music culture and empower artists at all stages of their career.

“It is our mission to connect and better lives through music, to enable and empower all levels of creators with our instruments, products, programs and philanthropy,” Heidt said. “It is an honour to be a part of shaping the future of music culture for Gibson and for fans worldwide.”

In other Gibson-related news, Five Watt World recently put together a fascinating documentary that explored the history and sound of the ‘Greeny’ Les Paul Standard, once owned by the late Peter Green and Gary Moore.

Now owned by Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Greeny has been recreated for a limited edition Custom Shop run, has been added to the Gibson USA line as a production model, and just a few days ago Cesar Gueikian revealed on his Instagram page that there were plans to launch an Epiphone Greeny Les Paul – and teased a whole lot more.