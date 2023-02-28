"We are changing vintage guitar collecting forever": Gibson officially launches Certified Vintage program

Cesar's teaser yesterday opened the bag, and now the cat is well and truly out: Gibson is going to sell bonafide vintage guitars, and it's got some absolute beauties lined up to stock its shop with.

As we suspected from Brand President Cesar Gueikian's preview on Instagram, the Gibson Certified Vintage finds the guitar giant raiding its own vault to offer up vintage models for sale at its Nashville Gibson Garage – including a "pristine" 1959 Les Paul.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Joining it is a 1961 Gibson Les Paul SG Standard, 1956 Gibson Les Paul Junior, 1959 ES-355 Mono and slight curveball of a 1982 Gibson Moderne that's apparently already sold.

“Today marks a milestone for all of us at Gibson and with the launch of Gibson Certified Vintage we are changing vintage guitar collecting forever,” says Gueikian. “We are contacted on a daily basis by buyers and sellers of vintage Gibson guitars to certify the authenticity of the guitars they’re buying or selling. As a collector of vintage guitars, particularly vintage Gibson guitars, I would’ve loved to have this service by Gibson for assurance and the peace of mind to buy with confidence.

"By launching our very own Gibson Certified Vintage program we’ve solved this once and for all and collectors will have an absolute level of certainty when buying directly from Gibson Certified Vintage.”

(Image credit: Gibson )

For prices you need to call Gibson, so you know the saying; "If you have to ask…" But don't worry, the rest of us who aren't hedge fund managers can save toward the new Inspired By Gibson Custom Shop 1958 Epiphone Korina Explorer and Flying V shown below!

Find out more at Gibson.com