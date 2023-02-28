It looks like Gibson is going to start selling vintage guitars – including a '59 Les Paul Burst

Cesar Gueikian's Instagram stories is frequently the place to go to find out what Gibson could be doing next, and what we just found on there suggests the guitar giant is about to enter uncharted waters: it's planning to sell vintage guitars.

Gueikian has posted video footage of a cabinet housing three stunning models accompanied by spec sheets, with the 'Certified Gibson Vintage' logo making the proposition very clear. And one of those guitars is a 1959 Les Paul, which sits alongside a 1961 Les Paul SG Standard and an 1959 ES-355 Mono. All three look like truly exquisite examples and the details shown in the footage we've captured screenshots of lists their specifics, including weights.

The idea of fully bona fide and certificated vintage electric guitars being sold by the company that made them is a new concept for a guitar maker, as far as we're aware. And it would certainly take out the risk element from the experience for buyers.

Our guess is that these guitars could have come from within the company, too; perhaps the Gibson Vault that houses so many six-string treasures. The Instagram story also marks the location as the Gibson Garage - presumedly the Nashville retail and performance space where potential buyers can view the guitars.

Obviously, questions remain - prices, for one (we thing the '59 Les Paul could easily be worth over half a million dollars with Gibson's own provenance). There is the potential for further, more accessible vintage guitars that could be offered for sale, such as 1970s Gibsons. But why is Gibson willing to let these beauties go? It certainly makes for an interesting talking point and a way for the company to expand the remit of its legacy.

By the looks of this Cesar special preview, more news is going to surface soon.