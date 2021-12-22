GForce Software gets festive with its own Christmas song, and promises a “lotta groovy things for you in 2022”

Part teaser and part curmudgeonly festive celebration, GForce Software has beaten The Queen to the punch by releasing its own Christmas broadcast in song.

Made as a thank you to customers for their support, this features GForce main man Dave Spiers imploring you not to spend all your money this Christmas, because the company has “gotta lotta groovy things for you in 2022”.

What these are remains to be seen, but GForce is certainly going to have to go some to trump this year’s plugin effort, the OB-E (a spot-on emulation of the Oberheim 8-Voice synth).

That’s all for next year, though: In the meantime, enjoy the tune… and the holidays.