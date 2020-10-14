Get that Great Gretsch Sound for less with $150 off these awesome Streamliner guitars

Gretsch’s Streamliner electric guitar series offers some serious value for money, brimming with the tone, feel and vibe of their more expensive Gretsch counterparts. Now, that offering has got that little bit better, as Guitar Center has reduced the price of two of the line’s key models by $150 each. The Prime Day music deals just keep on comin'!

Gretsch Streamliner G2627T: Was $599, now $449

The Gretsch Streamliner G2627T features three Broad'Tron pickups, a licensed Bigsby vibrato and a 22-fret, 12" radius, 23.75" scale length. This guitar is a classic rock powerhouse, and, in our opinion, superb value for money before you even consider the chunky discount that's been applied here. It's also on-sale in Shoreline Gold, just switch the finish when you get to the product page!View Deal

Gretsch Streamliner G2420T: Was $549.99, now $399

Get a load of that finish! This affordable hollowbody from Gretsch is even better value for money than usual at just $399. If you're looking for a guitar that offers its own identity then this big boy will serve you well for rockabilly, jazz, blues, rock 'n' roll and much more.View Deal

Starting with the triple-pickup G2627T in Shoreline Gold or Georgia Green (exclusive to Guitar Center), you’re getting a semi-hollow classic rock powerhouse armed with a spruce centre block, a trio of Gretsch Broad’Tron humbuckers and a licensed B70 Bigsby vibrato.

Its 12” fingerboard radius and 22 medium jumbo frets meet the neck’s U-shaped neck to make this a comfortable all-rounder, and the inclusion of the Gretsch ‘cat’s eye’ f-holes, dual-three-way-switch and master volume control on the lower horn add some authentic Gretsch touches that you’re used to seeing on guitars that cost twice as much. This model is usually listed on Guitar Center’s site for $599, so at $449, we’d say it’s a genuine bargain!

Next up is an even better deal in terms of bottom-line prices, with the Gretsch Streamliner G2420T reduced to just $399.99.

Whether its rockabilly, rock ’n’ roll, jazz or even punk, single-cut, big-box hollowbody guitars are iconic, and none fit the bill as much as a Gretsch. The G2420T is positively oozing with Gretsch mojo, and comes loaded with a pair of Broad’Tron humbuckers and a Bigsby to make sure you’ve got the hallmarks of vintage vibe.

The maple body is finished in a striking Walnut Stain, and once again you get a 22-fret, 12” radius fingerboard with a 24.75” scale length and U-shaped neck profile. Other great appointments include pearloid block inlays, horn-mounted master volume control (as well as individual pickup volume knobs) and some classy-looking traditional f-holes.

