Get just a little bit dirty with Syntheway’s Overdriverb plugin

If you’re looking for subtle rather than severe overdrive and distortion, you might take a shine to Syntheway’s Overdriverb, a new effect plugin that also enables you to blend in a touch of reverb.
Smoothness is said to be the watchword here, though still with a certain amount of grit. We’re told that you can drive the plugin hard without sacrificing dynamic range.
You can snaffle a demo of Overdriverb on the Syntheway website, with the full version costing $24.90. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.