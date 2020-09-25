Get $300 off the 15-inch, 10th gen i7 HP Pavilion laptop

Hewlett Packard has dropped prices on much of its monitor, laptop and desktop ranges with the biggest saving to be had on the 15-inch HP Pavilion.

The Pavilion 15T features a 10th generation i7 processor with clock speeds of up to 3.9 GHz, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. HP has shaved a cool $300 off the normal price, so you can get one for just $699.99.

If you’re ok in the laptop department, but could do with a brand new monitor, then the pick of the bunch has to be the HP 27FW with Audio. This 27-inch monitor has a 1920x1080 resolution at 60Hz, with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 static and 10000000:1 dynamic and a brightness of 300 cd/m². You can save $45 on this monitor, which is now $224.99 reduced from $269.99.

