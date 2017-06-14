Get a free Vengeance-Sound plugin worth £40!

Their sample packs have become industry standards and can be heard all over electronic music. Their legendary ROMpler, Nexus2, is a staple among dance and EDM artists. And their epic virtual synth, Avenger, is one of the most feature-packed synths on the market. Yep, we’re talking about Vengeance-Sound, the German soundware and software kings.
So… fancy bagging yourself a FREE Vengeance-Sound effects plugin (VST/VST3/AU/AAX), worth a cool £40? Well, you can – all you need to do is purchase or renew your Computer Music subscription via this link…
Subscribe before 12th July 2017, and you can choose ONE of the following effects:
- VPS Philta XL – a dual multimode filter with slopes up to 9bdB/oct; plus envelope follower, LFO, ring- and freq-mod, distortion, bit-reducing and limiting
- VPS Glitch Bitch – Use four independent envelopes to sequence stuttering edits, filter sweeps, fills, pitch edits and more
- VPS Tapestop – sequence or automate bespoke turntable-stop effects, pitching edits, vocal slow-downs and other time-bending effects
Plus, there are six tutorials and videos on how to use these awesome effects plugins.
Terms and Conditions
This Vengeance-Sound offer…
- Is available to new subscribers and resubscribers
- Expires on 12th July 2017
- Requires an eLicenser USB dongle (not included)
- Is available only via this URL
- Is limited to the first 1000 purchases