Get a free Vengeance-Sound plugin worth £40!

Choose one of three effects when you subscribe to Computer Music magazine

Their sample packs have become industry standards and can be heard all over electronic music. Their legendary ROMpler, Nexus2, is a staple among dance and EDM artists. And their epic virtual synth, Avenger, is one of the most feature-packed synths on the market. Yep, we’re talking about Vengeance-Sound, the German soundware and software kings.

So… fancy bagging yourself a FREE Vengeance-Sound effects plugin (VST/VST3/AU/AAX), worth a cool £40? Well, you can – all you need to do is purchase or renew your Computer Music subscription via this link… 

Subscribe before 12th July 2017, and you can choose ONE of the following effects:

  • VPS Philta XL – a dual multimode filter with slopes up to 9bdB/oct; plus envelope follower, LFO, ring- and freq-mod, distortion, bit-reducing and limiting
  • VPS Glitch Bitch – Use four independent envelopes to sequence stuttering edits, filter sweeps, fills, pitch edits and more
  • VPS Tapestop – sequence or automate bespoke turntable-stop effects, pitching edits, vocal slow-downs and other time-bending effects

Plus, there are six tutorials and videos on how to use these awesome effects plugins.

Terms and Conditions

This Vengeance-Sound offer…

  • Is available to new subscribers and resubscribers
  • Expires on 12th July 2017
  • Requires an eLicenser USB dongle (not included)
  • Is available only via this URL
  • Is limited to the first 1000 purchases
