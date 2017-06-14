Get a free Vengeance-Sound plugin worth £40!

Their sample packs have become industry standards and can be heard all over electronic music. Their legendary ROMpler, Nexus2, is a staple among dance and EDM artists. And their epic virtual synth, Avenger, is one of the most feature-packed synths on the market. Yep, we’re talking about Vengeance-Sound, the German soundware and software kings.

So… fancy bagging yourself a FREE Vengeance-Sound effects plugin (VST/VST3/AU/AAX), worth a cool £40? Well, you can – all you need to do is purchase or renew your Computer Music subscription via this link…

Subscribe before 12th July 2017, and you can choose ONE of the following effects:

VPS Philta XL – a dual multimode filter with slopes up to 9bdB/oct; plus envelope follower, LFO, ring- and freq-mod, distortion, bit-reducing and limiting

Plus, there are six tutorials and videos on how to use these awesome effects plugins.

