Get a free Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier for AmpliTube

If you read our AmpliTube 5 review, you'll know how much it wowed us as some of the very best guitar software available right now, and now there's even more reasons to download IK Multimedia's trailblazing effects and amp modeller tone studio, starting with a free Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier model.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia )

Read more (Image credit: IK Multimedia) IK Multimedia AmpliTube 5 review

A landmark guitar amp, the Triple Rectifier is a ticket to premium high-gain heaven with a three-channel, 8-mode operation with a virtually switchable tube/solid state rectifier section. And trying it yourself for free is easy.

Just download and install the free version of AmpliTube 5 Custom Shop before 2 May 2021, launch the Custom Shop and use the Restore My Purchases function. The Triple Rectifier, plus 39 other iconic amps and FX, will be yours to keep.

IK Multimedia will also be following up its recent free Slash presets for AmpliTube 5 users with another batch of VIP artist settings to be announced soon.

Custom Shop users can expect one or more of the artists presets to work using just the free gear included in AmpliTube 5 CS, and can also audition 20+ new artist presets each week using the "trial" feature.