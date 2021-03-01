Free Soldano SLO-100 amp model with AmpliTube 5, plus VIP artist presets

If you needed any more reasons to buy Amplitube 5 after our glowing review, IK Multimedia are spending March giving you a few more with a free Soldano amp model and artist presets from Slash, Joe Satriani, Gus G and Marty Friedman for the acclaimed modelling guitar software.

To take advantage of these tonesome perks, you'll need to install the new free AmpliTube 5 Custom Shop before 31 March 2021. You'll get 39 effects pedals, amps, cabinets, mics and rack FX, plus the Soldano SLO-100 head. All yours to keep – pretty generous, eh?

There's going to be a heap of weekly VIP artist presets for anyone who buys the full versions of Amplitube 5 too:

• March 2: exclusive new presets from Joe Satriani

• March 9: brand new signature presets from Gus G

• March 16: brand new signature presets from Marty Friedman

• March 23: exclusive new presets from Slash

While Amplitube Custom Shop users can expect one or more new presets per week, all other users of AmpliTube 5 (SE and Max) will get 20 new artist presets to explore each week from Joe, Gus, Marty and Slash. That's a lot of inspiration.

Head over to IK Multimedia to find out more about the different Amplitube 5 options available.