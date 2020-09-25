Gus G rig tour: "It's always good to have a cat, it gives you inspiration and makes everything better"

VGS 2020: Gus G is such a pro he can he even pull off an extensive rig tour in his own home – and include his cat. Signature Blackstar amps, an EVH 5150 lunchbox head he uses for reamping and the Jackson San Dimas signature revealed earlier this year that sees the star-shaped guitar aficionado branching out.

The Firewind guitarist also shows us the Jackson seven-string he been experimenting and reveals he's been working on a new pedal too to follow up his Speed Demon overdrive pedal.

Plus he even has some tips on how to EQ your guitar amp.