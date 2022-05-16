Get 50% off Guitar Rig Pro 6 while offer lasts!

Buying new guitar amps, effects pedals and accessories is one costly process. Spending hundreds or thousands on gear is commonplace, and we're all guilty of chopping and changing our rigs at the drop of a hat in order to find what works. What we need is loads of amps, effects and more in one package. Oh... we can actually do that now?

With 50% off Guitar Rig 6 Pro at Native Instruments, you'll have 21 amps and 68 different effects at your fingertips, all for less than $100/£90.

Guitar Rig 6 Pro has undergone a reasonable facelift in recent times. A brand new, super sleek interface helps to keep that workflow silky smooth, and with more new amp models and effects from Native and Softube, Guitar Rig has never looked so enticing.

If you're upgrading from or updating a previous version of Guitar Rig, then you're also eligible for the 50% discount. Check out the Guitar Rig 6 Pro pricing page and login to see if you qualify for the discounted version.

50% off Guitar Rig 6 Pro: $199/£179 , $99.50/£89.50

Native Instruments has stuffed the new and improved Guitar Rig 6 Pro full of huge guitar tones that will cover all styles and genres. The interface has been redesigned to make your workflow slick and efficient, and it’s full to the brim with a selection of inspiring amps, cabs, reverbs, delays and other stompboxes. Save 50% while the offer lasts.

Guitar Rig 6 Pro was quickly adopted as one of the best guitar VSTs around, and now features a selection of artist presets from the likes of Yvette Young, Vernon Reid and Eric Krasno - and the list is growing.

