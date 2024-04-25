Get 3 Native Instruments Play Series instruments for a bargainous $59 - these are the ones we have in our basket

If, like us, you’re always jonesing for new sounds, then we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Over at Native Instruments, you can bag yourself three Play Series Kontakt instruments for just $59 . It’s outstanding value for money considering they're usually around $50 each at full price, and you can take your pick of any three from the full 22-strong line-up. The offers will expire on 6 May.

There’s a huge selection of sounds available in the Play Series, all meticulously crafted to deliver sounds that will slot seamlessly into your existing productions. Whether it is modular synthesizers or hip-hop breaks, the wide range ensures that you’ll find something for your sound whether you’re into rock, trance, hip-hop, or anything else.

If you’ve not used Kontakt before then you can grab Komplete Start for free on the Native Instruments website, which includes Kontakt Player as well as 2,000 sounds and a huge 6GB of content.

Deciding what to choose can be tough with so much on offer, so we’ve opted to select the three instruments we’d go for below to get you started.

Modular Icons: Choose 3 for just $59

Created in collaboration with the Bob Moog Foundation, Modular Icons delivers the legendary sounds of synths from Moog, Roland, ARP, Buchla, and many more. With a built-in sequencer, 123 different sounds, and 150 presets, it’s essentially like having a huge modular system contained within your computer. There are loads of options for tweaking too, whether you want to adjust tuning, filters, panning, add effects, or change velocity curves and key ranges.

Butch Vig Drums: Choose 3 for just $59

If you’re into rock music then Butch Vig needs no introduction. A master of production, Butch is famed for his fantastic drum sounds with bands like The Smashing Pumpkins and Nirvana. The Butch Vig Drums Kontakt Instrument harnesses his heavily processed drum sounds and gives you a soundboard to play with, allowing you to utilize his heavy drum sounds quickly. With 21 kits to choose from, even if you’re not into rock these sounds are well worth having in your arsenal if you need something hard-hitting.