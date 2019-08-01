Get 25% off Fender’s Play learning platform

Online tuition has revolutionised the way we learn the guitar. If you choose the right content, it can be more progressive, convenient and often cheaper than lessons with a real-life tutor (although we’re all for a healthy balance of both types of lesson).

Fender Play is one of our favourite online guitar education platforms. It offers step-by-step learning, easy-to-follow video lessons and a handy progress tracker to help you keep tabs on your development, whether you're picking up the basics, learning new chords, adding new exercises to your practice repertoire or mastering tricky new techniques and licks.

If playing songs is your bag, there are loads of lessons to choose from, complete with tab. Cherub Rock by Smashing Pumpkins and Pumped Up Kicks by The Lumineers have just joined a huge archive of song tutorials covering Green Day, Ed Sheeran, Led Zeppelin and more.

From now until 9 August you can score 25% off an annual Fender Play subscription. It’s normally £/$89.99 for the year (£/$7.50 per month). After the discount that drops to just £/$67.49. To redeem it use the code riff25 at the checkout

Still not sure? Try a 14-day free trial before committing to a plan. And if the annual subscription is a little rich for you, there’s a month-by month plan which costs just £/$9.99.

Click to find out more about Fender Play.