Get 15% off G&L's Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy in the Guitar Center President's Day Sale

Regardless of your political views, President’s Day is a chance to snap up a bargain, and guitarists are enjoying some seriously tasty deals today. This is one of our highlights so far.

The G&L Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy usually sells for $449.99, but that price drops to just $382.49 with the 15% discount applied – just use the code PRES15 at the checkout.

Finished in Turquoise Mist, this classic-looking single-cut guitar boasts an Alnico humbucker in the neck and a single-coil bridge pickup, perfect for doling out Keith Richards-esque tones.

The guitar’s hard-rock maple neck is kitted out with a classic C shape and satin finish, which makes for playability to suit just about every type of guitarist, while the hardtail bridge with six brass saddles aids tuning stability.

This isn’t the only guitar eligible for the 15% Guitar Center Presiden’t Day discount though. You can save big on gear from Epiphone, Hofner, Jackson and more too, while an even bigger 40% discount can be found on select models from Fender, D’Angelico, Ibanez and more.

The sale continues from now through to February 18.