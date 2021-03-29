More

Gearslutz to become Gearspace: pro audio forum name change confirmed

Founder says that the new name is “more inclusive and better suited to professional environments and the audio education world”

Gearspace
Jules Standen, founder of the popular Gearslutz forum, has confirmed that it will be changing its name to Gearspace in April.

The change comes as a result of a petition raised earlier this year, which campaigned for the name to be changed to something “that more appropriately represents the gear community.”

This ignited a heated debate, after which Standen confirmed that the name would be changed to something more “inclusive”. We now know that Gearspace will be that name; Standen says that this is “better suited to professional environments and the audio education world.”

The site will now have a new URL, www.gearspace.com, but all existing bookmarks will continue to work. Gearspace should be fully live by the middle of April.

