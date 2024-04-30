GForce's Oberheim DMX recreates the sound of the drum machine behind New Order's Blue Monday and Run-DMC's It's Like That

GForce is continuing its lengthy and excellent run of plugin emulations of classic pieces of gear with a new drum machine plugin that recreates the Oberheim DMX.

The DMX was the second digital drum machine ever released, following the Linn LM-1. Its punchy sound can be heard across many early hip-hop productions, along with '80s hits such as New Order's Blue Monday.

Designed in collaboration with Oberheim, GForce's plugin version is said to be a "testament to the timeless influence" of the original that captures its unique tone while taking advantage of the "speed and versatility of the digital realm".

Oberheim DMX features 288 sounds from both 1981 and 1983 versions of the DMX and the Oberheim DX, a stripped-back version released several years after its bigger brother. You'll find raw, unedited sounds alongside produced kits that have been treated with various types of effects processing.

The plugin offers pan, solo, mute, pitch, decay and gain controls for each channel, along with sends for analogue-style delay and a reverb. On the master channel you'l find a multi-mode filter, compressor and distortion for further sonic sculpting.

Oberheim DMX is available for macOS and Windows in AU/AAX/VST2/VST3 formats. The plugin is priced at $49.99/£39.99, but you can pick it up now for $24.99/£19.99.

Find out more on GForce Software's website.