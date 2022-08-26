Who down with OTT? Sixth Sample’s free Cramit plugin puts extreme multiband compression and distortion into everyone’s DAW

You may be familiar with the sound of OTT (over the top) compression, and now Sixth Sample and Integraudio are giving you the effect for free with their new Cramit plugin. This also enables you to dial in some distortion, and all via a straightforward interface.

Many will know the term OTT from the name of a preset in Ableton Live’s multiband compressor, and it’s also been adopted by third-party plugin manufacturers such as Slate Digital and Xfer Records.

Sixth Sample’s take on the concept gives you three bands of upwards/downwards compression and expansion, and also enables you to apply seven types of distortion (pre or post) that are integrated into a single control. You get 10 factory presets and a resizable interface.