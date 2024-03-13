Softube’s VCA Compressor plugin has serious dbx appeal and is free for a limited time

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

This emulation of a classic ‘70s dynamics processor can currently be yours for nothing

Softube VCA Compressor
(Image credit: Softube)

You may well be all sorted for classic compressor emulations - it’s not like there aren’t many of them - but if you’re not, Softube is currently letting you download its dbx-inspired VCA Compressor plugin for free.

Promising to deliver the punch of the 1970s model that it emulates, this can be used to give your sounds an audible, characterful boost, thanks to its hard knee compression curve and ability to add harmonic content in the gain stages.

The plugin version promises all the tone and features of the original, plus new ratios, parallel compression and detector filtering. There’s now a sidechain section, a dry/wet control and an output drive knob for dialling in even more special sauce. Other enhancements include a stereo link mode and a high frequency make-up feature.

The VCA Compressor is free until the end of March and can be downloaded now via the Softube website. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and is also included in the company’s Icons: The Compressor Collection bundle.

Softube VCA Compressor

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

