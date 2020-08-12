Free IK AmpliTube SVX plugin: download “legendary bass tones” for nothing

If you’re on the lookout for some classic bass guitar tones, but don’t really fancy paying for them, then today’s your lucky day.

Discount software seller Audio Plugin Deals has announced that the AmpliTube SVX plugin , which covers everything from rock to Motown tones, is currently available to download for free.

AmpliTube SVX features 18 models including four amps, six cabinets and eight stomps; basically a greatest hits package that covers a slew of Ampeg models.