Free hybrid drum samples: Big electronic kicks

One of the most liberating things about using a sample pad or hybrid drum setup with triggers on your kit is the ability to blend any sound you want with your current acoustic setup. With this in mind, we’re providing regular hybrid samples for you to use, copyright-free.

We’ve compiled some of the most common classic and contemporary samples into curated packs, perfect for function bands trying to capture a more authentic sound, or if you’re looking for something different to use in your own compositions. The samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your pad or module of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use them in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

We’ll be uploading new packs for you to download regularly, so check back!

Big electronic kicks

Sometimes you need your bass drum to punch below where an acoustic kick can reach, and this pack will give you just that. From hard dance kicks to punchy hip-hop bass, plus an assortment of clean, low and distorted Roland TR-808 bass drums and sub-bass, if you need to get low, start here.