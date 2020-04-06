Free Dolby On iOS and Android app promises simple, high-quality audio/video recording and live streaming

It can’t have escaped your notice that, for obvious, live audio and video streaming is a pretty big deal right now, so it stands to reason that apps that enable you to do it - and do it at a decent level of quality - are also in demand.

Enter Dolby On, a new mobile app that promises to “make recording and live streaming sound and video with unparalleled audio quality incredibly simple, using nothing but your device.”

Said to build on 50 years of Dolby innovation, the app offers one-tap recording and audio processing tools, and is designed for both recording and live streaming (you can connect it directly to Facebook Live and Twitch). Dolby On automatically analyses your music and applies EQ, compression, noise reduction, stereo widening and more as necessary.

There are also Styles - said to be akin to photo filters for audio - which can be used to add colour and adjust the likes of treble and bass. You can trim and boost tracks, too.