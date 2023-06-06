BandLab confirms that it plans to discontinue its current free Cakewalk DAW and bring back a new version of Sonar

BandLab Technologies has confirmed that Cakewalk by BandLab, its free DAW, is set to be discontinued. It will be replaced by two new products - Cakewalk Sonar and Cakewalk Next - the pricing of which is set to be revealed in due course.

BandLab ditched the Sonar name in 2018, when it acquired Cakewalk from Gibson. However, this will now return in an updated DAW - Cakewalk Sonar - that offers a refreshed UI and scope for ongoing feature development. It will also be compatible with legacy Sonar and Cakewalk by BandLab projects.

Cakewalk Next, meanwhile, is a new piece of music production software that promises “next-generation music creation tools designed to fuel creativity and streamline your workflow”. It’s currently in beta and you can request access on the Cakewalk website.

Although Cakewalk by BandLab is currently still available as a free download, an FAQ on the BandLab website states that “it will soon be phased out”. This will no doubt come as a disappointment to the software’s users, but BandLab also states that “We will continue providing community support and maintenance for Cakewalk by BandLab until both Cakewalk Next and Sonar become publicly available.” Release dates for these two products are currently unknown.

On the subject of the new pricing strategy, BandLab says: “Next and Sonar will be offered at price points designed to meet the needs of different customers. More information will be provided as we approach the launch date for these new products.”