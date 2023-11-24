The best free Black Friday plugin deals: free music software from Native Instruments, Slate Digital and Waves

We all know that there are loads of great Black Friday plugin deals around at the moment, but what if you’re looking for some music software that’s not just discounted, but completely free?

Fortunately - and because this is the season not only of saving, but also giving - there are a few Cyber Weekend plugins that you can download for nothing at all.

Waves, Native Instruments and Slate Digital have all got in on the act, though these offers won’t be sticking around for long, so make sure you grab them while you can.

What are these free Black Friday plugins, though? Read on to find out...

Native Instruments Komplete Start: Free!

The Komplete Start production suite contains a pretty generous selection of instruments and effects. On the instrument side, you get the likes of the Hypha acoustic-electric hybrid, Analog Dreams vintage synth emulator, and Ethereal Earth soundscape generator. Effect highlights include the Raum reverb, Supercharger compressor, Replika delay and Guitar Rig 7 Player. As a further bonus, you also get the EQ plugin from iZotope's Ozone 11.





Slate Digital Heatwave: Free!

Slate Digital's Heatwave is a free one-knob saturation plugin that the company says will “set your sound on fire”. Designed to add “grit and aggressiveness” to any sound it gets its dirty claws on - drums, guitars, bass, synths and full mixes are all suggested targets - Heatwave’s primary control is labelled Drive. This is used to adjust a combination of saturation, EQ and compression - just turn it up to increase the effect.





Waves Silk Vocal: Free for Black Friday!

This year's Waves Black Friday freebie is a must for anyone who wants a fast route to vocal perfection. It's a smart EQ and dynamics processor that will regularly retail for $79, but is free for this weekend only.

