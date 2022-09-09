Get a free 909-style drum machine in your web browser

If you’re going to release a free online software emulation of Roland’s TR-909 drum machine, 9 September seems like the right day to do it. That’s certainly the view of Extralife Instruments, which has just put the ER-99 right up in your grill/browser.

All the drum sounds are generated using WebAudio API synthesis techniques, while the hi-hats, crash and ride cymbals are derived from samples. There’s a familiar interface, with the 16-step sequencer along the bottom and sound adjustment controls spread across the top.

In between there are various global controls. You can make your pattern up to four bars long, which equates to 64 steps, and adjust the tempo, accent, swing, compression and overall volume settings.